Thursday, 3 November, 2022, 5:04 PM
Erosion devours 31 houses, crops at Bagha

Published : Thursday, 3 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Our Correspondent

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI, Nov 2: A total of 31 families lost their living houses in Bagha Upazila of the district in a week due to erosion by the Padma River.
According to field sources, hundreds of bighas of croplands are embedded. So far 21 electric poles have been removed.
A recent visit to No. 3 Kalidaskhali Char in the middle of Padma found eroded these houses under Chakrajapur Union.
Victims of the devoured houses are Surman Ali, Mozam Ali, Mohamad Ali, Abul Fazal, Fayez Uddin Mistar Hossain, Ahadul Islam, Abu Sayed, Anwar Sikdar, Mishu Ahmed, Mahor Uddin, Zafar Khan, Abul Gayen, Abul Biswas, Habu Ali, Abdul Khalek, Alek Molla, Oliur Rahman, Jewel Ahmed, Ohab Makar, Jamal Uddin, and Malek Bepari. They have moved to other places.
 More than 45 families including the families of Rabiul Islam, Saheb Khan, Mannaf Khan, Adam Ali, Alif Hossain, Hasan Dokandar and others are under erosion threat. They are living in panic as their houses can get eroded anytime.    
Padma water damaged one bigha cabbage and tomato field of Kamrul Islam, ten bigha fields  of Jarman Ali of Ashrafpur Village, three bighas of Mozammel Haq, five bighas of Abdul Mannan, eight bighas of Asadul Sarkar, and five bigha onion fields of Bablu Pramanik.
Kalidaskhali Char-dweller Sonia Begum said, "My husband Rabiul Islam had 30 bighas of land. At present, we have no land to raise a house. We took rent of seven katha land at Tk 5,000 per year, and after raising a house, we are living in it. Now this house is at erosion risk. We are not getting rent of land in other places. We have fallen in difficult condition with five-member family."
Hasan Ali Dokandar said, "I'm at extreme erosion threat. This year I shifted my shop four times. Now I'm shifting it again."
Member Shahidul Islam of Char Kalidaskhali at Ward No. 5 of Chakrajapur Union said, there was 1,262 voters in the ward; families were over 400; and of these, over 200 have left for different places.
Chakrajapur Union Chairman DM Monowar Hossain Bablu Dewan said, the untimely erosion has been informed to the upazila administration.
Bagha Upazila Agriculture Officer Safiullah Sultan said, it has been a little damage due to the untimely Padma swelling; water is receding.  
DGM Sudhir Kumar of Palli Bidyut Sub-zone in Bagha Upazila said, 21 electric poles were removed in the last week; connections are given to those who are raising houses in other places.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sharmin Aktar said, "We are informed of the erosion matter. It has been informed to the authorities concerned."


