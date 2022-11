DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON, Nov 2: Bir Muktijoddha Saidur Rahman of Chandrakola Village of Isabpur Union in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district was buried in state honour on Sunday.

Freedom fighter Saidur Rahman, son of late Mojibur Rahman of the same village, died on Saturday at 1:30am. He was 79.

He has been laid down at his family graveyard.

He left behind two sons, one daughter and many well-wishers to mourn his death.