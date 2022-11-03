Workshop on sugarcane held in Natore

NATORE, Nov 2: A day-long workshop on producing standard seeds of sugarcane and its spread was held recently in Natore Sugar Mill.

This workshop was organized for making awareness among sugarcane growers.

Natore Sugar Mill Management authority organised the workshop in its training centre in co-operation with the Bangladesh Sugar Crops Research Institute.

Md Farid Hossain, managing director of the sugar mill, presided over it.

Dr. Md. Amjad Hossain, scientific officer of the Bangladesh Sugarcane Crops Research Institute, was present as the chief guest.

Sharmin Sultana, scientific officer of Ishwardi Centre of the Research Institute, conducted it.











