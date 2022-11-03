Five ‘commit suicide’ in five districts

Five people including three females have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in five districts- Natore, Munshiganj, Laxmipur, Patuakhali and Joypurhat, in three days.

GURUDASPUR, NATORE: A schoolgirl, who along with her twin sister drank poison in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district, died on Tuesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Hasi, daughter of Faruque Hossain, a resident of Sujarmor Sarderpara area under Biaghat Union in the upazila. She was a seventh grader at Biaghat High School in the area.

Local sources said Hasi and her twin sister Khusi, also a seventh grader at the same school, drank poison in the house at around 1:30pm out of huff with their father.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued them and rushed to Gurudaspur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred Hasi to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of her condition.

Later on, Hasi died on the way to Rajshahi.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gurudaspur Police Station (PS) Abdul Matin confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.

MUNSHIGANJ: A woman has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Sirajdikhan Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Hasna Begum, 26, wife of Nazim Sheikh, a resident of Pashchim Ichhapur Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said the woman committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of her room in the house due to a feud with her husband on Tuesday morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Munshiganj Sadar General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sirajdikhan PS OC AKM Mizanur Haque confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this regard.

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: A Bangladeshi expatriate has reportedly committed suicide in Tabuk City of Saudi Arabia on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Jasim Mollah, hailed from Raipur Upazila of Laxmipur District.

However, family members of the deceased alleged that Jasim committed suicide from mental depression as he did not get any salary of his job. His brother-in-law tortured him, they added.

On Sunday morning, Jasim made a phone call to his wife Runa Begum and said, "They do not pay me salary. I am even not in a condition to back in country. You don't see me alive anymore."

The deceased's wife lodged a case against Dulal, brother-in-law of Jasim, with Raipur PS on Monday night.

According to police sources, Jasim went to Saudi Arabia four years back with the help of his brother-in-law Dual. Though he went to that country on driving visa but he used to work in a shop. Dulal did not pay him any salary, and tortured him when he demanded the salary.

Raipur PS OC Jahangir Hossain said a case has been filed in this regard.

About the allegation, Dulal said allegations brought against him are false and he paid his brother-in-law's all the salaries.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: A teenage girl has allegedly committed suicide in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Meem, 17, daughter of Abdul Maleq, a resident of Daspara Village in the upazila. She was an Alim first year student of Kalaiya Rabbania Fazil Madrasa.

Local sources said the family members set Meem to get married with a man against her will some days back.

Following this, Meem took poison in the house at dawn on Monday.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and rushed to Bauphal Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the girl dead.

Family members of the deceased denied the allegation of her suicide. They claimed that Meem fell sick at dawn all of a sudden, and later, died at the hospital.

Meanwhile, physician of Bauphal Upazila Health Complex Dr Mirazul Islam said it is initially assumed that the girl died due to poisoning herself.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Bauphal PS OC Al Mamun confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken after getting the autopsy report.

JOYPURHAT: A young man has reportedly committed suicide in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Shariful Islam, 24, son of Lebu Akand, a resident of Madarganj Islamnagar area in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Shariful drank poison on Sunday night in his room of the house due to a feud with his family members.

Later on, the family members spotted him dead on Monday morning and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police have recovered the body and sent it to Joypurhat Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Joypurhat Sadar PS OC Sirajul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.













