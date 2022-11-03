Video
Thursday, 3 November, 2022, 5:04 PM
Home Countryside

Two minors drown in Chandpur, M'singh

Published : Thursday, 3 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Our Correspondents

Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Chandpur and Mymensingh, on Tuesday and Wednesday.
CHANDPUR: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Haziganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Mobashwera, 3, daughter of Abdul Mannan, a resident of Haripur Village under Gandharbyapur Union in the upazila.
It was learnt that the child slipped into a pond next to their house in the morning while she was playing near its bank.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her from the pond and took to Haziganj Upazila Health Complex, where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.
BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: A minor boy drowned in a beel in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Hamim, 4, son of Abu Saeed, a resident of Mahona Village under Rajai Union in the upazila.
Local Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Nurul Islam said the child fell down in a beel in the area in the afternoon while he was playing beside it, and drowned there.
Later on, the family members recovered the body of Hamim from the beel, the UP chairman added.


