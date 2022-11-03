Video
Two to die, another get life term in rape, murder cases

Published : Thursday, 3 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondents

Two separate courts in three days sentenced two men to death and  a woman to life-term of imprisonment in different murder and rape cases in two districts- Dinajpur and Sirajganj.
DINAJPUR: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced two men to death for raping a housewife in Fulbari Upazila in in 2020.
Dinajpur Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Shorif Uddin Ahmed handed down the verdict in the afternoon.
The condemned convicts are Budu, 40, and Sagor, 32, residents of Mirpur Village in the upazila.
The court also fined them Tk 10,000 each.
According to the prosecution, the housewife was raped by Budu and Sagor on November 20, 2020, while she was going to her father's home.
A case was filed by the victim with Fulbari Police Station (PS) the next day accusing two people.
Police, later, submitted a charge-sheet against them to the court on February 13, 2021.
Following this, the tribunal judge pronounced the verdict on Wednesday afternoon after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.  
SIRAJGANJ: A court in the district on Monday sentenced a woman to life-term of imprisonment for killing her elderly mother-in-law in Ullapara Upazila in 2009.
Sirajganj District and Sessions Judge Fazle Khoda Md Nazir handed down the verdict in presence of the convict.
The condemned convict is Ajiran Begum, 39, wife of Shah Alam, a resident of Naimuri Village under Salanga PS in the upazila. She was the daughter of late Shaker Pramanik of Gudarchar Village in Salanga.
The court also fined her Tk 10,000, and in default, she has to suffer one more year in jail.
Advocate Abdur Rahman, public prosecutor of the court, confirmed the matter.
According to the prosecution, Ajiran Begum used to have quarrels with her mother-in-law Amena Begum since her marriage. On September 14, 2009, the convict and her mother-in-law were locked into an altercation.
In absence of the other family members in the house, she, later, strangled Amena Begum to death on that day.
The deceased's husband Sakhawat Hossain filed a case as plaintiff with Ullapara PS.
After investigation, police submitted a charge-sheet against the accused to the court.
On Monday, the court delivered the verdict after taking depositions of 15 witnesses.


