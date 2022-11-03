Cyclone Sitrang causes Tk 16 cr loss to agri-sector in Khulna  Division

KHULNA, Nov 2: Entire agriculture sector suffered a damage cost of about Tk 15.58 crore in four districts of the division from the devastation by Cyclone Sitrang.

According to field and official sources, the damages included transplanted Aman (T-Aman) paddy, mustard, papaya, banana, advance winter vegetables, fruits and betel-nut orchards.

This figure of the agriculture-damage was confirmed by the Department of Agriculture Expansion (DAE) in Khulna on Thursday.

DAE's Additional Director (In-Charge) in the region Agriculturist Md Hafizur Rahman said, T-Aman has been mostly affected.

He said; at least 498.7 hectares (ha) of crop land became totally damaged; 19,233 farmers were affected, who will be rehabilitated soon; some 7,033.4 tonnes of crops worth Tk 15.58cr were destroyed.

DAE is going to adopt an agricultural rehabilitation programme in the affected areas shortly, he added, after receiving allocation from the government.

Bangladesh is a disaster-prone country as it is situated in delta geographically, and it witnessed frequent tidal surges, storms and was affected by the worst cyclones in the history, he explained.

Affected districts are Khulna, Bagerhat, Satkhira and Narail.

According to him, 498.7 ha of T-Aman, winter vegetables, mustard, papaya, banana, and betel leaf were damaged.

These included T-Aman 174.6 ha, winter vegetables 122.1 ha, mustard 12 ha, papaya 36.1ha, banana 26 ha, and betel leaf one ha.

It is expected that rehabilitation activities will begin very soon, the DAE official maintained.














