Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 November, 2022, 5:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Cyclone Sitrang causes Tk 16 cr loss to agri-sector in Khulna  Division

Published : Thursday, 3 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Nov 2: Entire agriculture sector suffered a damage cost of about Tk 15.58 crore in four districts of the division from the devastation by Cyclone Sitrang.
According to field and official sources, the damages included  transplanted Aman (T-Aman) paddy, mustard, papaya, banana, advance winter vegetables, fruits and betel-nut orchards.
This figure of the agriculture-damage was confirmed by the Department of Agriculture Expansion (DAE) in Khulna on Thursday.
DAE's Additional Director (In-Charge) in the region Agriculturist Md Hafizur Rahman said, T-Aman has been mostly affected.
He said; at least 498.7 hectares (ha) of crop land became totally damaged; 19,233 farmers were affected, who will be rehabilitated soon; some 7,033.4 tonnes of crops worth Tk 15.58cr were destroyed.
DAE is going to adopt an agricultural rehabilitation programme in the affected areas shortly, he added, after receiving allocation from the government.
Bangladesh is a disaster-prone country as it is situated in delta geographically, and it witnessed frequent tidal surges, storms and was affected by the worst cyclones in the history, he explained.
Affected districts are Khulna, Bagerhat, Satkhira and Narail.
According to him, 498.7 ha of T-Aman, winter vegetables, mustard, papaya, banana, and betel leaf were damaged.
These included T-Aman 174.6 ha, winter vegetables 122.1 ha, mustard 12 ha, papaya 36.1ha, banana 26 ha, and betel leaf one ha.  
It is expected that rehabilitation activities will begin very soon, the DAE  official maintained.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Workshop on safe food held in K’ganj
Two unnatural deaths in two districts
Road mishaps claim seven lives
Human chain demands job nationalisation in Kurigram
Four electrocuted in four districts
Erosion devours 31 houses, crops at Bagha
FF Saidur passes away
Workshop on sugarcane held in Natore


Latest News
BNP's ill politics should be stopped: Hasan
Sugar production falls due to gas crisis: Commerce Minister
Child drowns in Gaibandha
More rain on the way as Philippine storm death toll hits 150
After six years, UN climate summit returns to Africa
Unidentified man found dead in Chandpur bush
Murder of Himadri by dogs: Death of three convicts upheld
BCB to raise India's fake fielding in proper forum
Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily
'Public involvement should be increased to win election'
Most Read News
2 sentenced to death for raping housewife in Dinajpur
Hockey Champions Trophy: Rupayan City Cumilla beat Monarch Padma 4-3
US sanctions on RAB made BNP fearless in anti-govt protests: Fakhrul
Sacked DIG (Prisons) Bazlur seeks acquittal from jail term
'Vorer Pata' editor Ertaza Hassan remanded
Mastermind of drug syndicate held in city
FY22: Nagad hands Tk 4.5 crore to postal department as revenue
Bus mows down couple in Dhamrai
Punak industrial products fair launched in Noakhali
Dengue death toll rises to 152 with 4 more deaths
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft