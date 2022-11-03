

IBBL launches a month long campaign

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank inaugurated the campaign at Islami Bank Tower as chief guest.

Presided over by Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director, Md. Omar Faruk Khan and J Q M Habibullah, FCS, Additional Managing Directors addressed the function as special guest.

MohammodUllah, Senior Executive Vice President made the opening remarks. Md. Altaf Hossain, Md. Nayer Azam, Md. SiddiqurRahman, Mohammad Jamal UddinMazumder, A.F.M. Kamaluddin and Mohammed Shabbir, Deputy Managing Directors attended the event along with senior executives of the bank, Head of Zones, Head of Branches and Sub-branches also attended the function through virtual platform. Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) launched a month long campaign titled 'Financial Excellence through Sound Asset Management' on Monday, says a press release.Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank inaugurated the campaign at Islami Bank Tower as chief guest.Presided over by Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director, Md. Omar Faruk Khan and J Q M Habibullah, FCS, Additional Managing Directors addressed the function as special guest.MohammodUllah, Senior Executive Vice President made the opening remarks. Md. Altaf Hossain, Md. Nayer Azam, Md. SiddiqurRahman, Mohammad Jamal UddinMazumder, A.F.M. Kamaluddin and Mohammed Shabbir, Deputy Managing Directors attended the event along with senior executives of the bank, Head of Zones, Head of Branches and Sub-branches also attended the function through virtual platform.