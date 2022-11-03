

Pubali Bank donates a Bus to BSMMU

Mohammad Ali, Managing Director and CEO (Current Charge) of Pubali Bank Limited handed over the key to Professor Dr. Md. Sharfuddin Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University.

Zahid Ahsan, Deputy Managing Director of Pubali Bank Ltd. was also present.

Professor Dr. Saif Uddin Ahmed, Pro-Vice Chancellor (Admin); Professor Dr. Mohd. Zahid Hussain, Pro-Vice Chancellor (Research and Development); Professor Mohammed Atiqur Rahman, Treasurer of BSMMU; Sultana Sarifun Nahar, among others were present.

Mohammad Ali said, Pubali Bank is not only a profit oriented organization; it has some social responsibility as well.

As part of it, Pubali Bank donated the bus to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University. He said such activities will continue.

Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Professor Dr. Md. Sharfuddin Ahmed praised initiative of Pubali Bank and thanked them for the gesture.















