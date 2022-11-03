

Community Bank holds its 35th board meeting

The meeting was chaired by Inspector General of Police, Bangladesh and Chairman of Community Bank Bangladesh Limited Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun.

During the meeting important decisions were taken on the investment proposals and different agenda of the bank.

S M Ruhul Amin, Additional IG, Anti-Terrorism Unit, Bangladesh Police, Md. Mazharul Islam, Additional IG, Land & Asset Acquisition, Bangladesh Police, M. Khurshid Hossain, BPM (Bar), PPM, Additional IG, DG RAB,

Monirul Islam, BPM (Bar), PPM (Bar), Additional IG, Special Branch, Bangladesh Police, Md. Mahabubor Rahman, BPM, PPM, Additional IG, Industrial Police, Habibur Rahman, BPM (Bar), PPM (Bar), Additional IG, Tourist Police, among others were present in the meeting.

















