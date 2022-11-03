Video
SIBL holds business review in Jashore

Published : Thursday, 3 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110
Business Desk

SIBL holds business review in Jashore

SIBL holds business review in Jashore

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) arranged a business review meeting with the employees of Jashore and Khulna region recently in Jashore.
Dr. Md. Mahbub Ul Alam, Chairman of SIBL, was present as chief guest while Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, presided over the programme.
Among others, Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, Additional Managing Director, Md. MohibulKadir, Zonal Head of Khulna Zone, Md. Moniruzzaman, Head of Marketing and Brand Communication and Saif Al-Amin, Head of BC and GBD, and other senior officials were present at the meeting.
All employees of the Branches and sub branches of Jashore and Khulna districts and nearby regions were present on the occasion.


