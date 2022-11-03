‘Foreign firms dominate market as local agro-chemical sector lags behind’



KSM Mostafizur Rahman

Like drugs manufacturing the transitional period gives the same opportunities to manufacture, export and marketing of agrochemicals which is very much important for Bangladesh's agriculture.

But over the decades, Bangladesh though has focused on developing domestic pharmaceuticals, little focus given on agro chemicals producing both by private sector manufactures as well as by the government.

KSM Mostafizur Rahman, Managing Director, National Agricare Group told the Daily Observer that currently several foreign companies are holding about 50 per cent market of total agro chemical business in Bangladesh and they are charging higher price of their patented products from farmers.

He said, "Due to higher effectiveness of foreign companies' agro chemicals farmers like to use agro chemicals produced by foreign firms and purchasing at higher prices. Bangladesh being an LDC member local agrochemical companies deserve the rights to produce those patented agro-chemical products and sell at affordable price."

He said, "But despite our plea to the government's concerned bodies we are not getting permission to manufacture them."

Mustafizur Rahman who is managing director of One Pharma Limited and convener Bangladesh Agrochemcals Manufacturers Association (BAMA) said currently there are around 690 local producers of agrochemicals who are holding 50 per cent of the total market while five to seven foreign companies are holding the rest 50 per cent market share.

He said the government should allow local companies to produce patented agro chemicals by utilizing the WTO given facilities to Bangladesh as being an LDC member.

The BAMA convener said the local government is going to seek extended period from the WTO for manufacturing patented drugs despite its developing status after 2026. He said along with pharmaceuticals the government should also seek time for manufacturing agro-chemicals.

He said the WTO deadline extends until 1 July 2034 for least developed countries (LDCs) under the WTO's Agreement on TRIPs. As Bangladesh is going to graduate from LDC to a developing country in 2026, time is running out. But four years still left in hand, Bangladesh can focus on agro chemicals. He said, "If we are allowed today with the government policy supports, three to four years is enough to develop capacity for local companies to manufacture patented agro-chemicals."

He said, "We applied to the government's concerned authorities to allow manufacturing agro-chemicals but no headway is noticeable which is ultimately benefitting foreign companies to make higher profits and has run monopolistic market."











Unlike Pharmaceuticals, Bangladesh's agro chemical sector is missing big opportunities for developing its own research, developments and manufacturing of both patented and patent expired chemicals to be used in agriculture under WTO Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPs).Like drugs manufacturing the transitional period gives the same opportunities to manufacture, export and marketing of agrochemicals which is very much important for Bangladesh's agriculture.But over the decades, Bangladesh though has focused on developing domestic pharmaceuticals, little focus given on agro chemicals producing both by private sector manufactures as well as by the government.KSM Mostafizur Rahman, Managing Director, National Agricare Group told the Daily Observer that currently several foreign companies are holding about 50 per cent market of total agro chemical business in Bangladesh and they are charging higher price of their patented products from farmers.He said, "Due to higher effectiveness of foreign companies' agro chemicals farmers like to use agro chemicals produced by foreign firms and purchasing at higher prices. Bangladesh being an LDC member local agrochemical companies deserve the rights to produce those patented agro-chemical products and sell at affordable price."He said, "But despite our plea to the government's concerned bodies we are not getting permission to manufacture them."Mustafizur Rahman who is managing director of One Pharma Limited and convener Bangladesh Agrochemcals Manufacturers Association (BAMA) said currently there are around 690 local producers of agrochemicals who are holding 50 per cent of the total market while five to seven foreign companies are holding the rest 50 per cent market share.He said the government should allow local companies to produce patented agro chemicals by utilizing the WTO given facilities to Bangladesh as being an LDC member.The BAMA convener said the local government is going to seek extended period from the WTO for manufacturing patented drugs despite its developing status after 2026. He said along with pharmaceuticals the government should also seek time for manufacturing agro-chemicals.He said the WTO deadline extends until 1 July 2034 for least developed countries (LDCs) under the WTO's Agreement on TRIPs. As Bangladesh is going to graduate from LDC to a developing country in 2026, time is running out. But four years still left in hand, Bangladesh can focus on agro chemicals. He said, "If we are allowed today with the government policy supports, three to four years is enough to develop capacity for local companies to manufacture patented agro-chemicals."He said, "We applied to the government's concerned authorities to allow manufacturing agro-chemicals but no headway is noticeable which is ultimately benefitting foreign companies to make higher profits and has run monopolistic market."