Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 November, 2022, 5:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

China imposes Covid lockdown on 600,000 people around iPhone plant

Published : Thursday, 3 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

BEIJING, Nov 2: Chinese authorities imposed lockdowns on 600,000 people in the area surrounding the world's largest iPhone factory on Wednesday after workers fled to avoid a coronavirus outbreak and the resulting restrictions.
All people except Covid-prevention volunteers and essential workers "must not leave their residences except to receive Covid tests and emergency medical treatment", officials from central China's Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone said.
The move comes after images emerged on Chinese social media last week showing people breaking out of the facility, which is run by Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn and makes products for Apple.
Some employees were complaining online of poor conditions, a lack of supplies and having to flee the factory on foot to avoid Covid transport curbs. Foxconn employs hundreds of thousands of workers in Zhengzhou.
China is the last major economy committed to a zero-Covid strategy, persisting with snap lockdowns, mass testing and lengthy quarantines in a bid to stamp out emerging outbreaks.
But new variants have tested local officials' ability to snuff out flare-ups faster than they can spread, causing much of the country to live under an ever-changing mosaic of Covid curbs.
The district in Zhengzhou city said Wednesday that all businesses would be required to work from home, with only "key enterprises" allowed to continue operating. It did not specify which businesses fell under that category. Only medical vehicles and those delivering essentials are allowed on the streets.
The district's more than 600,000 residents will have to take nucleic acid tests every day, the local government said, warning that it would "resolutely crack down on all kinds of violations".
The Communist Party-run Dahe Daily said on Wednesday local authorities would "thoroughly disinfect" Foxconn's facilities, including employee dormitories, over the next three days. Workers quarantining at the factory would need to show seven days of negative tests before leaving for their hometowns. The paper also said the government had promised to provide timely meals and to set up a counselling hotline for workers.
Foxconn told AFP on Wednesday its Zhengzhou park "maintains closed-loop operation", without providing details.
The company said at the weekend it was testing employees daily and offering transport to those who wanted to leave, after the videos on social media showed employees walking down motorways with their suitcases. Apple did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.
Local governments in the area surrounding Zhengzhou city have asked Foxconn workers to register with authorities if they return home and to complete several days of quarantine upon arrival.
The company also said on Tuesday it would quadruple bonuses for employees willing to remain at the factory during the outbreak.
Chinese social media users accused Zhengzhou authorities on Wednesday of "performatively" lifting Covid restrictions after the city announced a day earlier it would "restore normal production and life".
"In the morning you lift the lockdown, then at night you lock down again, what are you trying to do?" Weibo user Taodixing asked.
China reported more than 2,000 fresh domestic infections on Wednesday for the third day in a row.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL launches a month long campaign
Pubali Bank donates a Bus to BSMMU
Community Bank holds its 35th board meeting
SIBL holds business review in Jashore
Top Chinese regulator urges investors to avoid foreign news
‘Foreign firms dominate market as local agro-chemical sector lags behind’
Petrobangla for strong safety rules in handling gas cylinders
Job openings hit 10.7m despite Fed attempts to cool economy


Latest News
BNP's ill politics should be stopped: Hasan
Sugar production falls due to gas crisis: Commerce Minister
Child drowns in Gaibandha
More rain on the way as Philippine storm death toll hits 150
After six years, UN climate summit returns to Africa
Unidentified man found dead in Chandpur bush
Murder of Himadri by dogs: Death of three convicts upheld
BCB to raise India's fake fielding in proper forum
Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily
'Public involvement should be increased to win election'
Most Read News
2 sentenced to death for raping housewife in Dinajpur
Hockey Champions Trophy: Rupayan City Cumilla beat Monarch Padma 4-3
US sanctions on RAB made BNP fearless in anti-govt protests: Fakhrul
'Vorer Pata' editor Ertaza Hassan remanded
Sacked DIG (Prisons) Bazlur seeks acquittal from jail term
Mastermind of drug syndicate held in city
FY22: Nagad hands Tk 4.5 crore to postal department as revenue
Bus mows down couple in Dhamrai
Punak industrial products fair launched in Noakhali
Dengue death toll rises to 152 with 4 more deaths
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft