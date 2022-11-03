Xiaomi’s new Redmi series smartphone hits market

Leading global smartphone company Xiaomi announced the launch of its new Redmi series phone - Redmi A1+ in Bangladesh.

The new Redmi entry-level smartphone has stylish design and versatile features, aiming to provide an excellent experience at an affordable price for everyone.

The device will be available in three stylish colours Black, Light Green and Light Blue from 2nd November 2022 across authorised Xiaomi Stores in Bangladesh. The phone is priced at BDT 11,999 for 3GB+ 32G variant for Bangladeshi customers, says a press release..

On the unveiling of the new Redmi series phone, Ziauddin Chowdhury, Country Manager, Xiaomi Bangladesh said, "The Redmi series has always been at the top of the list of Xiaomi fans. The new Redmi A1+ smartphone has a large 6.52-inch display, stylish design, dual camera, fingerprint sensor and a large battery of 5000 mAh. I hope everyone will like the new smartphone."

With a 6.52'' HD+ large display at 1600x720 resolution, Redmi A1+ offer immersive experience when watching videos or gaming. For extended viewing, the device offer Dark theme and Night Light mode, which help prevent eye strain.

Redmi A1+ is equipped with an 8MP main camera paired with an auxiliary lens to enable portrait shots, and a 5MP front camera. Both rear and front cameras are loaded with versatile modes including portrait, short video and time-lapse, offering users diverse shooting options.

For faster unlocking, Redmi A1+ features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner on the back. So users can securely unlock the phone quickly and easily with Redmi A1+'s rear fingerprint sensor.

In terms of performance, Redmi A1+ are powered by MediaTek Helio A22, which ensures enough performance to run apps, support the high-resolution display, and power efficiency.

















