Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 November, 2022, 5:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Xiaomi’s new Redmi series smartphone hits market

Published : Thursday, 3 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Business Desk

Leading global smartphone company Xiaomi announced the launch of its new Redmi series phone - Redmi A1+ in Bangladesh.
The new Redmi entry-level smartphone has stylish design and versatile features, aiming to provide an excellent experience at an affordable price for everyone.
The device will be available in three stylish colours Black, Light Green and Light Blue from 2nd November 2022 across authorised Xiaomi Stores in Bangladesh.  The phone is priced at BDT 11,999 for 3GB+ 32G variant for Bangladeshi customers, says a press release..
On the unveiling of the new Redmi series phone, Ziauddin Chowdhury, Country Manager, Xiaomi Bangladesh said, "The Redmi series has always been at the top of the list of Xiaomi fans. The new Redmi A1+ smartphone has a large 6.52-inch display, stylish design, dual camera, fingerprint sensor and a large battery of 5000 mAh. I hope everyone will like the new smartphone."
With a 6.52'' HD+ large display at 1600x720 resolution, Redmi A1+ offer immersive experience when watching videos or gaming. For extended viewing, the device offer Dark theme and Night Light mode, which help prevent eye strain.
Redmi A1+ is equipped with an 8MP main camera paired with an auxiliary lens to enable portrait shots, and a 5MP front camera. Both rear and front cameras are loaded with versatile modes including portrait, short video and time-lapse, offering users diverse shooting options.
For faster unlocking, Redmi A1+ features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner on the back. So users can securely unlock the phone quickly and easily with Redmi A1+'s rear fingerprint sensor.
In terms of performance, Redmi A1+ are powered by MediaTek Helio A22, which ensures enough performance to run apps, support the high-resolution display, and power efficiency.










« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL launches a month long campaign
Pubali Bank donates a Bus to BSMMU
Community Bank holds its 35th board meeting
SIBL holds business review in Jashore
Top Chinese regulator urges investors to avoid foreign news
‘Foreign firms dominate market as local agro-chemical sector lags behind’
Petrobangla for strong safety rules in handling gas cylinders
Job openings hit 10.7m despite Fed attempts to cool economy


Latest News
BNP's ill politics should be stopped: Hasan
Sugar production falls due to gas crisis: Commerce Minister
Child drowns in Gaibandha
More rain on the way as Philippine storm death toll hits 150
After six years, UN climate summit returns to Africa
Unidentified man found dead in Chandpur bush
Murder of Himadri by dogs: Death of three convicts upheld
BCB to raise India's fake fielding in proper forum
Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily
'Public involvement should be increased to win election'
Most Read News
2 sentenced to death for raping housewife in Dinajpur
Hockey Champions Trophy: Rupayan City Cumilla beat Monarch Padma 4-3
US sanctions on RAB made BNP fearless in anti-govt protests: Fakhrul
'Vorer Pata' editor Ertaza Hassan remanded
Sacked DIG (Prisons) Bazlur seeks acquittal from jail term
Mastermind of drug syndicate held in city
FY22: Nagad hands Tk 4.5 crore to postal department as revenue
Bus mows down couple in Dhamrai
Punak industrial products fair launched in Noakhali
Dengue death toll rises to 152 with 4 more deaths
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft