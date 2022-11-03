Bank Asia disburses loans to new entrepreneurs

Bank Asia Limited has disbursed loans to fresh entrepreneurs aiming to facilitate the ongoing entrepreneurship development initiative for enhancing their business activities.

The loans were disbursed to eight entrepreneurs, who were obtained a month-long training earlier, at a 'Conference on Entrepreneurship Development Program and Open Loan Disbursement Ceremony' held at the Bangladesh Bank Training Academy (BBTA) in Dhaka recently where 90 per cent entrepreneurs were women, says a press release.

Abdur Rouf Talukder, Governor, Bangladesh Bank, was the Chief Guest and Md. Ekhlasur Rahman, Executive Project Director, SDCMU, SEIP, was the Special Guest of the ceremony.

The conference was presided over by Mr. Abu Farah Md. Nasser, Deputy Governor of the Bangladesh Bank (BB).

Among others, Adil Chowdhury, President & Managing Director (current charge), Md. Shaminoor Rahman, SEVP & Head of MSME, B M Shahidul Haque, Head of Bank Asia Institute for Training and Development (BAITD) and Md. Nasimul Haque, Head of Cox's Bazar Branch of Bank Asia Ltd, were present at the ceremony.

Earlier in June 2022, Bank Asia, in association with Bangladesh Bank, organized a month-long 'Entrepreneurship Development Program' funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), for SME entrepreneurs at Cox's Bazar.

















