Chinese firm vows to develop Pak’s mining sector

SAINDAK, Nov 2: The MCC Resources Development Co Ltd (MRDL), a Chinese company working on Saindak copper-cum-gold project, on Tuesday celebrated the completion of its 20 years of operations and vowed to continue efforts to develop the mining sector in Pakistan.

A ceremony to commemorate the event was attended by MRDL Chairman He Xuping, President Zhang Zhijun, Senior Vice President Muhammad Nawaz Khan, Vice President Humayun Mehmood, Saindak Metals Limited (SML) Managing Director Muhammad Raziq Sanjrani and tribal elders.

Mr Xuping said MRDL arrived in Sandak in 1987 and since 1992, Pakistan and China have worked together and set up a non-ferrous metal mine which integrates mining, concentrating and smelting.
















