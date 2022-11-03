

StanChart, IBA to launch Innovation Challenge for youths

As part of the Innovation Challenge, Bangladeshi youths will have the opportunity to present promising and scalable business ideas centred around sustainability and development to a panel of renowned judges, says a press release.

As part of the competition, entrants will benefit from training at every stage to hone their skills. The platform will provide winners with a new avenue and connections to push their ideas forward.

Submissions are open from November 1, 2022, to January 13, 2023, and entries will be accepted in two categories. The first, 'Lifting Participation' relates to building a more inclusive economy, while 'Accelerating Zero' is focused on embracing sustainability.

Each theme is tied to the Bank's belief that it is possible to drive commerce and growth without leaving people behind, negatively impacting the planet, or creating divisions that diminish our sense of community.

Participants are expected to pick a theme and submit one original and creative business idea. A bootcamp and workshops will be organised to ensure that life-long skills are built. Essential information, including submission guidelines, are available on the Institute of Business Administration Communication Club's Facebook page (IBACC). Queries and concerns should be sent to:

StanChart Chief Executive Officewr Naser Ezaz Bijoysaid, "The Standard Chartered-IBA Innovation Challenge is a chance for young Bangladeshis to say yes to the possibilities of the unknown. It is a unique platform that will allow participants to explore issues that permeate our communities and come up with innovative and impactful solutions. The capacity for creativity that this generation has is unmatched - it is my hope that the competition will help all our entrants to generate and refine new start-up ideas that will someday impact change and set a course for a more inclusive and sustainable future. Standard Chartered is proud to partner with IBA - one of our nation's most illustrious institutions - to launch this challenge and power new ideas."

Professor Mohammad A. Momen, Director, Institute of Business Administration, Dhaka University, said, "As a business school, we have responsibilities beyond the classroom to encourage innovation and nurture entrepreneurship. And IBA has come this far in the past 55 years because of how closely we have worked with the industry. Staying true to our values, we believe that the Standard Chartered IBA Innovation Challenge will allow us to directly support and incubate purpose-led business ideas that will positively impact the society and the nation."

With over 117 years of uninterrupted presence in the nation, Standard Chartered Bangladesh is the only multinational universal Bank in Bangladesh. As the nation's longstanding partner in progress, Standard Chartered is providing services and solutions to people and companies to help foster greater success, wealth, job creation, and growth. The Bank's commitment to promoting economic and social development in Bangladesh is centred around principles of sustainability and equity.

The Institute of Business Administration of the University of Dhaka (IBA) is Bangladesh's premier business school. As an institution, IBA is constantly developing socially responsible global business leaders through high-quality multidisciplinary education, opportunities for experiential learning, and global partnerships.





