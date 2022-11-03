MoU signed for marketing jute products in Europe



JPDC Executive Director Md Mahmud Hossain and Netherlands Ambassador to Bangladesh Anne van Leeuwen exchange documents after signing a MoU on behalf of their respective sides at JPDC office in the city on Tuesday

Executive Director Md Mahmud Hossain signed the MoU on behalf of JPDC while Netherlands Ambassador to Bangladesh Anne van Leeuwen stroke it on behalf of the CBI at a function at JPDC office in the city on Tuesday, said a press release.

Under the MoU, entrepreneurs producing home textiles and home decoration will be able to produce and market new design products to European markets as per the market demand. The MoU will remain effective for the next five years. -BSS













The Jute Diversification Promotion Center (JDPC) and Centre for the Promotion of Imports from Developing Countries (CBI) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for extending cooperation to produce and market the jute products in the European markets.Executive Director Md Mahmud Hossain signed the MoU on behalf of JPDC while Netherlands Ambassador to Bangladesh Anne van Leeuwen stroke it on behalf of the CBI at a function at JPDC office in the city on Tuesday, said a press release.Under the MoU, entrepreneurs producing home textiles and home decoration will be able to produce and market new design products to European markets as per the market demand. The MoU will remain effective for the next five years. -BSS