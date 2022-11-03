Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 November, 2022, 5:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Oil climbs on demand hopes after big drawdown in US crude stocks

Published : Thursday, 3 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

Nov 2: Oil prices rose in early trade on Wednesday after industry data showed a surprise drop in United States crude stockpiles, suggesting demand is holding up despite steep interest rate hikes dampening global growth.
Brent crude futures picked up 17 cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $94.82 a barrel at 0014 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 26 cents, or 0.3pc, to $88.63 a barrel.
Both benchmark contracts rose about 2pc in the previous session on a weaker US dollar and after an unverified note trending on social media said the Chinese government was going to consider ways to relax Covid rules from March 2023.
In a further positive sign for demand, data on Tuesday from the American Petroleum Institute showed crude stocks fell by about 6.5 million barrels for the week ended Oct 28, according to market sources.
Eight analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected crude inventories to rise by 400,000 barrels.
At the same time, gasoline inventories fell more than expected, with stockpiles down by 2.6m barrels compared with analysts' forecasts for a drawdown of 1.4m barrels.
China's zero-Covid policy has been a key factor in keeping a lid on oil prices as repeated lockdowns have slowed growth and pared oil demand in the world's second-largest economy.
"Potential changes to China's Covid-19 policy could have significant implications for oil demand," ANZ Research analysts said in a note.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL launches a month long campaign
Pubali Bank donates a Bus to BSMMU
Community Bank holds its 35th board meeting
SIBL holds business review in Jashore
Top Chinese regulator urges investors to avoid foreign news
‘Foreign firms dominate market as local agro-chemical sector lags behind’
Petrobangla for strong safety rules in handling gas cylinders
Job openings hit 10.7m despite Fed attempts to cool economy


Latest News
BNP's ill politics should be stopped: Hasan
Sugar production falls due to gas crisis: Commerce Minister
Child drowns in Gaibandha
More rain on the way as Philippine storm death toll hits 150
After six years, UN climate summit returns to Africa
Unidentified man found dead in Chandpur bush
Murder of Himadri by dogs: Death of three convicts upheld
BCB to raise India's fake fielding in proper forum
Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily
'Public involvement should be increased to win election'
Most Read News
2 sentenced to death for raping housewife in Dinajpur
Hockey Champions Trophy: Rupayan City Cumilla beat Monarch Padma 4-3
US sanctions on RAB made BNP fearless in anti-govt protests: Fakhrul
'Vorer Pata' editor Ertaza Hassan remanded
Sacked DIG (Prisons) Bazlur seeks acquittal from jail term
Mastermind of drug syndicate held in city
FY22: Nagad hands Tk 4.5 crore to postal department as revenue
Bus mows down couple in Dhamrai
Punak industrial products fair launched in Noakhali
Dengue death toll rises to 152 with 4 more deaths
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft