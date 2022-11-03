Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 November, 2022, 5:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

US, UAE announce clean energy partnership worth $100b

Published : Thursday, 3 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

WASHINGTON, Nov 1: The United States announced a clean energy partnership on Tuesday with the United Arab Emirates worth $100 billion, the White House said.
The Partnership for Accelerating Clean Energy (PACE) will aim to develop low-emission energy sources to distribute 100 gigawatts of clean energy worldwide by 2035, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.
The two countries will also invest in managing harmful emissions such as carbon and methane, as well as in developing nuclear technology and decarbonizing industrial and transportation sectors.
Funds will also go toward supporting "emerging economies whose clean development is both underfunded and essential to the global climate effort," the statement said.
"PACE also reflects our unwavering commitment to working closely with allies and partners to accelerate the clean energy transition and deliver the climate action our shared future depends on."
The announcement comes days before world leaders convene in Egypt for the UN COP27 climate summit.
The UAE, a major oil producer, will host the COP28 in 2023.
The head of UAE oil giant ADNOC and the Gulf state's special envoy for climate change, Sultan Al Jaber, said at an oil conference on Monday that oil remains a cornerstone of energy supply but that the UAE was also working to lower emissions and increase production from renewable or less-polluting sources.
Fossil fuels are the largest contributor to climate change, accounting for 75 percent of the world's greenhouse gas emissions, according to the United Nations.
COP26 last year ended with a pledge to keep global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels -- a goal the world is set to miss on current emission trends.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL launches a month long campaign
Pubali Bank donates a Bus to BSMMU
Community Bank holds its 35th board meeting
SIBL holds business review in Jashore
Top Chinese regulator urges investors to avoid foreign news
‘Foreign firms dominate market as local agro-chemical sector lags behind’
Petrobangla for strong safety rules in handling gas cylinders
Job openings hit 10.7m despite Fed attempts to cool economy


Latest News
BNP's ill politics should be stopped: Hasan
Sugar production falls due to gas crisis: Commerce Minister
Child drowns in Gaibandha
More rain on the way as Philippine storm death toll hits 150
After six years, UN climate summit returns to Africa
Unidentified man found dead in Chandpur bush
Murder of Himadri by dogs: Death of three convicts upheld
BCB to raise India's fake fielding in proper forum
Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily
'Public involvement should be increased to win election'
Most Read News
2 sentenced to death for raping housewife in Dinajpur
Hockey Champions Trophy: Rupayan City Cumilla beat Monarch Padma 4-3
US sanctions on RAB made BNP fearless in anti-govt protests: Fakhrul
'Vorer Pata' editor Ertaza Hassan remanded
Sacked DIG (Prisons) Bazlur seeks acquittal from jail term
Mastermind of drug syndicate held in city
FY22: Nagad hands Tk 4.5 crore to postal department as revenue
Bus mows down couple in Dhamrai
Punak industrial products fair launched in Noakhali
Dengue death toll rises to 152 with 4 more deaths
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft