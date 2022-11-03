Video
Thursday, 3 November, 2022
VW exits German car-sharing business

Published : Thursday, 3 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM

FRANKFURT, Nov 2: Volkswagen on Tuesday became the latest German auto giant to get rid of its car-sharing business, after it too struggled to make a profit in the emerging sector.
Volkswagen said it was selling its WeShare unit, which offers around 2,000 all-electric cars for hire in Hamburg and Berlin, to German company Miles Mobility.
No financial details were disclosed.
"We made it very clear in 2020 that we didn't think the (service) would be profitable for us," Christian Dahlheim, head of VW group sales, said in a call with reporters.    -AFP


