Thursday, 3 November, 2022, 5:00 PM
Home Business

Postal Deptt gets Tk 4.5cr revenue from Nagad

Published : Thursday, 3 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100
Business Correspondent

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar (2nd from left) attend among other senior officials of the Bangladesh Postal Department (BPD) and Nagad at an event organized by the BPD to receive Tk 4.5cr revenue from Nagad in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Nagad, a popular mobile financial service, which is an entity of the Postal Department, has shared revenue with the mother organisation this year like every year.
The Postal Department has formally received BDT 4 crore 50 Lac and 46 Thousand as revenue from Nagad's earnings in the 2021-22 fiscal year.
Nagad authorities handed over the cheque for the said amount payable to the Postal Department at a programme  at Dhaka's Agargaon area on Wednesday.
Secretary of the Posts and Telecommunications Division Md. Khalilur Rahman received the cheque from Nagad's Executive Director Md. Shafayet Alam. Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar, Director General of the Postal Department Md. Harunur Rashid, and Nagad's Founder and Managing Director Tanvir A Mishuk were present there.
Bangladesh Postal Department is entitled to getting 51 percent of the revenue earned by Nagad as per the agreement between Nagad and the Postal Department. The remaining (49 percent) will go to Nagad. Nagad handed over revenue amounting to BDT 1.12 crore in 2019-20 and BDT 3.31 crore in 2020-21 financial year to the Postal Department earlier.
In his speech Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar said: "Nagad has saved country's thousand crore taka, despite some people tried to pull it from behind. Nagad not only served the country but also created some enemies. Some people are trying to attack us for their own interests. From the very beginning, we were with Nagad, we are and will be with them."
He said: "There are some misunderstandings and miss information here about Nagad. We have to be aware of this. There is a huge difference between Nagad and Bkash's cash out charge, and that is thousand crore taka. We have to give thanks to Nagad for this. Nagad is needed for the country and the nation.'    
Mustafa Jabbar also said: "There is no scope to believe that someone's jostles can make Nagad unstable. People will try, but we will not downfall. In various ways, we were being whispered. These types of rumors are no matter to us.' Thanking to Nagad the minister also said, `Nagad is a service of the postal department. Nagad's achievements are our achievements. Nagad's growth is our growth. This is a bonus for us."
Secretary of the Posts and Telecommunications Division Md. Khalilur Rahman and Nagad Founder and Managing Director Tanvir A Mishuk also spoke on the occasion.
Since its inception in 2019, Nagad, as a service entity of the Postal Department, has attained confidence of the common people. It has brought a revolution in digital financial services by including the people who lag behind in society, Nagad said in a press release.


