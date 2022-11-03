Video
Thursday, 3 November, 2022
Home Business

Japan’s Yanmar sets up agri-tech park in Bangladesh

Published : Thursday, 3 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Business Correspondent

Agriculture Minister Dr. Muhammad Abdur Razzaque speaking at an event held to announce the establishment of Yanmar Technology Park, in Bangladesh, at the Intercontinental Dhaka, on Tuesday.

Agriculture Minister Dr. Muhammad Abdur Razzaque announced establishment of Yanmar Technology Park, in Bangladesh, at an event held at the Intercontinental Dhaka, in Dhaka, on Tuesday
Dr. Muhammad Abdur Razzaque MP announced the matter as the chief guest at the event. Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki was the special guest.
Aiming to take the agriculture of Bangladesh to a higher level, Yanmar, in collaboration with ACI Motors, wants to set up an Agri-Technology Park in Bangladesh.
Nagamori Masuda, President of Yanmar Agri-Business, Dr. Arif Dowla, Managing Director of ACI Limited and other higher officials of ACI Motors were present at the event.
In order to establish this Agri-Technology Park, Yanmar Agri Business President Nagamori Masuda handed over 2 types of modern tractors, 3 types of Yanmar combine harvesters, 2 types of Yanmar transplanters and Yanmar potato harvesters to the Minister of Agriculture of Bangladesh.
This modern agri park opens, Bangladeshi farmers, students, agriculturists, agricultural research institutes will get the opportunity to look at Yanmar's modern agricultural machines when this agri park opens.
Yanmar is an internationally renowned company for manufacturing modern agricultural machinery founded in 1912 in Osaka, Japan. Currently, Yanmar has operation in more than 130 countries around the world.
ACI Motors is the largest agricultural machinery supplier in Bangladesh which has been making a unique contribution to the country's agriculture since its inception in 2007.
ACI Motors reached a new milestone by signing an agreement in November 2018 with Yanmar to supply the best quality harvesters and transplanters to revolutionize rice and wheat harvesting in Bangladesh and solve labor shortage issues.
ACI Motors has been helping to ensure food production and supply of the country by supplying more than 2500 Yanmar harvesters and 500 units of Yanmar transplanters across the country since the corona epidemic in 2020.
Yanmar's modern tractors, harvesters, rice transplanters, seeding machines and potato harvester machines will be displayed at the park for the general public.


