Exports drop by 7.84pc to $4.35 billion in October

Bangladesh's overall export earnings dropped by 7.84 per cent in October this year compared to the corresponding month of last year, according to official statistics.

As per Bangladesh Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) the country earned $4.35 billion from exports in October against $4.72 billion in October last year. It is $65 million less than the target of $5 billion in the month.

As per EPB figure exports earnings in July-October of fiscal year (FY) 2022- 23 increased by 7.01 per cent to $ 16.85 billion from $15.75 billion in the same period of last fiscal FY22.

Apparel exports in July-October of FY23 grew by 10.55 per cent to $13.95 billion which is 83 per cent of total exports) from $12.62 billion in the same period of last fiscal FY22. The country has set a target of $58 billion for the current fiscal year.

Bangladesh's export earnings in October 2022 registered a negative growth for the second month in financial year 2022-23 due to economic slowdown in the European Union caused by inflation and Russia-Ukraine war.

Exporters said the fall in exports was expected considering the present global economic volatilities. They, however, said that the fall in export in October was not big as the earnings in the same month of 2021 witnessed a sharp jump and posted the highest ever single month earnings.

Experts at Policy Research Institute and Research and Policy Integration for Development (RAPID) said: "It was expected that export may decline in October, but it is not too large a fall yet as per the global economic crisis."

"Last year October the earnings saw a big jump, compared that the last month's earnings fall is marginal," he added. RAPD Director Dr MA Razzaque further said that the export earnings remain above $4 billion, which is a positive sign.

Earnings from woven garments export in the four months of FY23 increased by 15.08 per cent to $6.22 billion from $5.41 billion in the same period of the past fiscal year. Export earnings from knitwear in July-October of FY23 increased by 7.14% to $7.72 billion from $7.21 billion in the same period of FY22.

Home textile export in July-October of FY23 increased by 5.18 per cent to $434.16 million from $412.78 million in the same period of FY22. Leather and leather goods export in the four months of FY23 increased by 17.42 per cent to $428.46 million from $364.9 million in the same period of FY22.

Export earnings from leather-footwear in the period grew by 19.14 per cent to $ 269.43 million from $226.14 million while other leather products fetched $114.11 million with 18.51per cent growth.

Agriculture products export in the four months of FY23 fell by 23.81 per cent to $353.62 million from $464.11 million in the same period of FY22. Export of jute and jute goods, however, fell by 1.96 per cent to $326.47 million from $332.98 million, the data showed.

Export earnings from frozen and live fish fell by 23.78 per cent to $171.67 million from $225.23 million while shrimp export decreased by 27.48 per cent to $131.31mtillion in the four months of FY23.







