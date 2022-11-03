Video
After BJP backs out in key bypoll, team Thackeray set for comfortable win

Published : Thursday, 3 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31


MUMBAI, Nov 2: The byelection to the Andheri East Assembly constituency in Mumbai scheduled on Thursday is a mere formality following the withdrawal of the BJP's candidate from the fray last month.
Rutuja Latke, the nominee of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction, is expected to register a comfortable win. She is pitted against six candidates- four of them Independents.
The NCP and Congress have supported her candidature. The bypoll was necessitated due to death of Rutuja Latke's husband and Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke in May this year.
It is the first election after the revolt in the Shiv Sena by Eknath Shinde and 39 other legislators led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.
Political observers claimed the BJP's move to withdraw its candidate was aimed at denying Uddhav Thackeray a morale booster or an upper hand if Rutuja Latke emerge victorious at the hustings.    -NDTV


After BJP backs out in key bypoll, team Thackeray set for comfortable win
