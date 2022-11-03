BENGALURU, Nov 2: Pitching Karnataka as a key investment destination, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday praised its culture, language and people, and said the power of "double engine" government is one of the reasons for its fast-paced growth in several sectors.

The prime minister's stress on "double engine" government (same party in the government at both State and Centre), while delivering inaugural address at the three-day Global Investors' Meet, 'Invest Karnataka 2022', via video conferencing, gains significance, as the State goes to polls in about five months. -NDTV













