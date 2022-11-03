Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 November, 2022, 4:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Karnataka's "Double Engine" is challenging other countries, says Modi

Published : Thursday, 3 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117

BENGALURU, Nov 2: Pitching Karnataka as a key investment destination, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday praised its culture, language and people, and said the power of "double engine" government is one of the reasons for its fast-paced growth in several sectors.
The prime minister's stress on "double engine" government (same party in the government at both State and Centre), while delivering inaugural address at the three-day Global Investors' Meet, 'Invest Karnataka 2022', via video conferencing, gains significance, as the State goes to polls in about five months.    -NDTV


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russian defence chiefs discuss nuclear use
Netanyahu in lead after Israel vote
N Korea fires 23 missiles, prompting air raid alert in South
Biden in Florida for final push before the midterms
Activists attend a rally and sit-in action by the environmental group
Karnataka's "Double Engine" is challenging other countries, says Modi
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol lays a flower
Israel election tightly poised as Netanyahu bids for comeback


Latest News
BNP's ill politics should be stopped: Hasan
Sugar production falls due to gas crisis: Commerce Minister
Child drowns in Gaibandha
More rain on the way as Philippine storm death toll hits 150
After six years, UN climate summit returns to Africa
Unidentified man found dead in Chandpur bush
Murder of Himadri by dogs: Death of three convicts upheld
BCB to raise India's fake fielding in proper forum
Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily
'Public involvement should be increased to win election'
Most Read News
2 sentenced to death for raping housewife in Dinajpur
Hockey Champions Trophy: Rupayan City Cumilla beat Monarch Padma 4-3
US sanctions on RAB made BNP fearless in anti-govt protests: Fakhrul
'Vorer Pata' editor Ertaza Hassan remanded
Sacked DIG (Prisons) Bazlur seeks acquittal from jail term
Mastermind of drug syndicate held in city
FY22: Nagad hands Tk 4.5 crore to postal department as revenue
Bus mows down couple in Dhamrai
Punak industrial products fair launched in Noakhali
Dengue death toll rises to 152 with 4 more deaths
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft