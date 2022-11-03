Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 November, 2022, 4:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

I'll retire at Real Madrid, I just don't know when - Kroos

Published : Thursday, 3 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

MADRID, NOV 2: Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos says he will retire at the Spanish club, although it might not be when his contract expires in June 2023.
The German, who turns 33 in January, is considering an early retirement from club football at the end of the season, according to some Spanish reports.
Kroos retired from international duty with Germany in June last year after a last 16 elimination by England in Euro 2020, but said the reports were "funny" as even he had not decided his future yet.
"I feel very good physically, things are going well on the pitch, I'm very happy," Kroos told a press conference on Tuesday ahead of Real Madrid's Champions League clash with Celtic.
"Sometimes it's funny to read things, when not even I know what is going to happen. Next year I will think about it, or in the (World Cup) break, I will think a bit about what could happen, bit by bit I will decide.
"What I have always said and is something that has not changed, is that I will not move clubs. I will always stay here, I will retire here, the only thing I don't know is when."
Kroos, who was sent off for the first time in his career in Madrid's 1-1 draw with Girona on Sunday, joined Real Madrid in 2014 from Bayern Munich.
He has won the Champions League four times with Los Blancos, as well as once with the German giants, along with three Spanish and three German league titles, as well as the World Cup with his national team in 2014.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
I'll retire at Real Madrid, I just don't know when - Kroos
Porto seal top spot, dump miserable Atletico out of Europe
World Cup hosts Qatar face tough task to get out of group stage
Senegal need vintage Mane to break African WC barrier
Liverpool end Napoli's unbeaten run but fall short of top spot
Bayern polish perfect group stage with win over Inter
South Africa target fragile Pakistan confidence at T20 World Cup
Narinda, Bangla, Prime and Flame book big wins


Latest News
BNP's ill politics should be stopped: Hasan
Sugar production falls due to gas crisis: Commerce Minister
Child drowns in Gaibandha
More rain on the way as Philippine storm death toll hits 150
After six years, UN climate summit returns to Africa
Unidentified man found dead in Chandpur bush
Murder of Himadri by dogs: Death of three convicts upheld
BCB to raise India's fake fielding in proper forum
Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily
'Public involvement should be increased to win election'
Most Read News
2 sentenced to death for raping housewife in Dinajpur
Hockey Champions Trophy: Rupayan City Cumilla beat Monarch Padma 4-3
US sanctions on RAB made BNP fearless in anti-govt protests: Fakhrul
'Vorer Pata' editor Ertaza Hassan remanded
Sacked DIG (Prisons) Bazlur seeks acquittal from jail term
Mastermind of drug syndicate held in city
FY22: Nagad hands Tk 4.5 crore to postal department as revenue
Bus mows down couple in Dhamrai
Punak industrial products fair launched in Noakhali
Dengue death toll rises to 152 with 4 more deaths
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft