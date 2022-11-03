Video
Thursday, 3 November, 2022
Porto seal top spot, dump miserable Atletico out of Europe

Published : Thursday, 3 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

FC Porto's Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa (L) deflects the ball during the UEFA Champions League 1st round Group B football match between FC Porto and Club Atletico de Madrid at the Dragao stadium in Porto, on November 1, 2022. photo: AFP

FC Porto's Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa (L) deflects the ball during the UEFA Champions League 1st round Group B football match between FC Porto and Club Atletico de Madrid at the Dragao stadium in Porto, on November 1, 2022. photo: AFP

PORTO, NOV 2: Porto sealed top spot in Champions League Group B with a 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, with the Spanish side dumped out of Europe entirely as Bayer Leverkusen finished third.
Diego Simeone's team were hoping to reach the Europa League after their elimination was sealed last week, but they lost on a miserable night in Portugal for the 2014 and 2016 runners-up.
Bayer Leverkusen drew 0-0 with second-placed surprise package Club Brugge in the other game, moving level with Atletico on five points and finishing ahead of them on head-to-head, leaving the Spanish side bottom of a group which they expected to win.
The two prior times Atletico were knocked out in the group stage they went on to win the Europa League, in 2009-10 and 2017-18, but this limp defeat ensured they cannot find similar consolation this season.
"We did not deserve to reach the last 16 or even the Europa League, that's how it is, if you only win one group game then that's what you get," admitted Atletico forward Antoine Griezmann, speaking to Movistar.
"Now we have to focus hard, work, shut our mouths and fight. We are a difficult team to face if we believe it, we all work, if we all row in the same direction with the coach.
"We're all proud to work with him and at this club but we have to show it on the pitch."
It is the first time Atletico have finished bottom of the group in the Champions League, with more questions than ever being asked of Simeone, who has been at the helm since December 2011.
"They were better, they beat us well, we are deservedly last in the group," Simeone told Movistar.
"We have to learn (from it). Europe is behind us, La Liga is coming and we have a game on Sunday where we have to pick ourselves up in the league."
The Argentine coach handed Joao Felix a rare start, impressed by the Portuguese forward's impact even as Atletico lost 3-2 against Cadiz on Saturday.
However he, like the rest of Atletico's team, was thoroughly outplayed at the Estadio do Dragao, with only goalkeeper Jan Oblak stopping the hosts racking up a bigger first-half lead.
Mehdi Taremi struck after just five minutes, turning home Evanilson's pass from close range for his fifth goal of the group stage.    -AFP


