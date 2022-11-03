Video
World Cup hosts Qatar face tough task to get out of group stage

Published : Thursday, 3 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

PARIS, NOV 2: Qatar will have to spring a surprise to avoid becoming only the second host nation to be knocked out of a World Cup in the first round, with the Netherlands and Senegal favourites to progress from Group A.
The Asian champions will open the tournament on November 20 against Ecuador in Al Khor, after the tournament start date was moved forward to allow the home side to play the first match.
The Qatar squad spent almost four months in near-lockdown to prepare for the tournament, but have struggled in recent friendlies -- losing to Canada and a Croatia Under-23 team.
"They are preparing for a World Cup for the first time in their lives. These players are sacrificing their time, they are staying away from home, from their families," former Qatar player Mohamed Mubarak al-Mohannadi told AFP in September.    -AFP


