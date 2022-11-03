Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 November, 2022, 4:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Senegal need vintage Mane to break African WC barrier

Published : Thursday, 3 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

BERLIN, NOV 2: When Bayern Munich signed Sadio Mane in June, the 32-time German champions knew they were getting a leader and a winner at both domestic and international level.
In addition to Premier League and Champions League triumphs with Liverpool, Mane led Senegal to the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations title, scoring the winning penalty in the shootout to help the Lions of Teranga secure their first major silverware.
That they did it against his then Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah's Egypt -- the most successful team in the history of the tournament -- must have made the victory sweeter.
The win saw Mane pick up his second consecutive African Player of the Year trophy and contributed to his second-place finish in this year's Ballon d'Or.
Mane also played a crucial role in carrying his team to the World Cup, converting the decisive penalty in the shootout -- again against Egypt -- just a month after the AFCON triumph.
When Mane swaps the red of Bayern for Senegal green in Qatar, the focus of his side -- and around 18 million Senegalese -- will again turn to him.
Switching from Bayern to Senegal is a major adjustment for the 30-year-old.
While in Senegal Mane is unquestionably the main man up front and the team's biggest name, at Bayern he is one of several attacking stars including Germans Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Mueller, Leroy Sane and Cameroonian striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.
While Mane has at times struggled with his confidence at club level since making the switch to the Bundesliga -- he has been benched a handful of times this season by Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann due to a lack of confidence -- he will spearhead Senegal.
In late October, after scoring once and assisting twice in a 6-2 win over Mainz, Mane said he would play any role necessary to help the team.
"I've played left wing my whole life," Mane told German television. "(But) if the team needs me as a striker or a right winger, I'll be there."
Despite his domestic and international success, Mane said he was still trying to get better as a player.
"I'm someone who wants to learn every day. I think I can still improve a lot. Offensively, defensively.
"I can still do more."
Bayern have won the past 10 Bundesliga titles and Senegal fans will hope Mane brings Bayern's winning culture with him to Qatar as his side looks to break a cycle of underachievement at international level for African sides.
Despite providing some of the most talented players in football, no African team has ever reached the semi-finals of the tournament.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
I'll retire at Real Madrid, I just don't know when - Kroos
Porto seal top spot, dump miserable Atletico out of Europe
World Cup hosts Qatar face tough task to get out of group stage
Senegal need vintage Mane to break African WC barrier
Liverpool end Napoli's unbeaten run but fall short of top spot
Bayern polish perfect group stage with win over Inter
South Africa target fragile Pakistan confidence at T20 World Cup
Narinda, Bangla, Prime and Flame book big wins


Latest News
BNP's ill politics should be stopped: Hasan
Sugar production falls due to gas crisis: Commerce Minister
Child drowns in Gaibandha
More rain on the way as Philippine storm death toll hits 150
After six years, UN climate summit returns to Africa
Unidentified man found dead in Chandpur bush
Murder of Himadri by dogs: Death of three convicts upheld
BCB to raise India's fake fielding in proper forum
Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily
'Public involvement should be increased to win election'
Most Read News
2 sentenced to death for raping housewife in Dinajpur
Hockey Champions Trophy: Rupayan City Cumilla beat Monarch Padma 4-3
US sanctions on RAB made BNP fearless in anti-govt protests: Fakhrul
'Vorer Pata' editor Ertaza Hassan remanded
Sacked DIG (Prisons) Bazlur seeks acquittal from jail term
Mastermind of drug syndicate held in city
FY22: Nagad hands Tk 4.5 crore to postal department as revenue
Bus mows down couple in Dhamrai
Punak industrial products fair launched in Noakhali
Dengue death toll rises to 152 with 4 more deaths
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft