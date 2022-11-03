Narinda, Bangla, Prime and Flame book big wins

Narinda Pragati Boys Club, Bangla Club, Prime Sporting Club and Flame Boys Club had registered big margin wins in the Cute Premier Handball League on Wednesday at Shaheed Capt M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium at Paltan in Dhaka.

A total of four matches were decided on Wednesday. All the winners had beaten the opponents by big scores.

In the first match, Narinda Pragati Boys Club outplayed Menzies Krira Chakra in 59-32 match. The winners led the first half by 27-13 goals.

In the second match at noon, Bangla Club outsmarted Surjaday Krira Chakra by a 47-13 big margin and the winners were leading the first half by 17-06 goals.

Prime Sporting Club celebrated a 50-18 win over Jurain Janata Club in the afternoon. The Prime boys were leading the first half by 26-11.

Flame Boys Club registered a 52-30 goal win against Arambagh Krira Sangha in the last match of the day. The winners were leading the first half by a 25-14 margin.

The event began on Monday after an interval of about four years. The last edition of the event was played in 2018. It is a nine-team event this year as the defending champion Quantum team is not playing this time. The State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, inaugurated the vent as the chief guest on the day.













