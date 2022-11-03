Video
Zimbabwe cricket 'back to life' after T20 World Cup run: coach

Published : Thursday, 3 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

ADELAIDE, NOV 2: Zimbabwe coach Dave Houghton said Wednesday his side's T20 World Cup exploits had "brought the game back to life" at home after some lean years for cricket fans in the African nation.
Zimbabwe were all but knocked out after losing to the Netherlands in Adelaide on Wednesday, but not before rekindling the country's love for the game with a thrilling one-run win over Asian giants Pakistan.
Before that, Houghton's young team had romped into the Super 12 with victories over Scotland and Ireland.
"It has meant a hell of a lot not just to people at home but Zimbabweans around the world," Houghton told reporters after his team lost by five wickets to the Dutch in Group 2 at the Adelaide Oval.
"The messages that we get on a regular basis from everybody have been unbelievable.
"We've had quite a few night games in this tournament and when I get back to the hotel I'm still answering messages at four, five in the morning. It's been phenomenal."
He praised his young side for the fearless way they play but admitted their batting was an area to work on.    -AFP


