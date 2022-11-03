Video
Thursday, 3 November, 2022
Sports

Shakib joins Southee as top wicket-taker in T20Is

Published : Thursday, 3 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

Shakib Al Hasan's two wickets for 33 runs in the T20 World Cup game against India on Wednesday at Adelaide Oval saw him joining New Zealand's fast bowler Tim Southee as the top wicket-taker of the T20 International cricket.
Shakib actually topped the list for many days before Southee claimed the highest wicket-taker spot some days ago. But the Bangladesh captain is now on the verge of reclaiming it after finding his bowling form in the crucial game against India even though Bangladesh lost the encounter by five runs.
Shakib has now 127 wickets in 106 matches while Southee played 101 matches. Afghanistan's leg-spinner Rashid Khan, widely known as the best T20 bowler, came so close to both Shakib and Southee, taking 121 wickets in just 73 matches. New Zealand's spinner Ish Sodhi and Sri Lanka's retired fast bowler Lasith Malinga had 107 wickets each under their belt.
Shakib, who turned 35 has been the main weapon of Bangladesh since he made his debut in August 2006. He is Bangladesh's highest wicket-taker in both Tests and ODIs too and remains the only cricketer in the world to tally 1000 runs and 100 wickets in T20 International cricket.    -BSS


