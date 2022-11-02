Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 November, 2022, 10:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Remittance falls by 7.4pc in Oct

Published : Wednesday, 2 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Business Correspondent

The remittance declined further in October, intensifying the pressure on the government to manage its macro-economy amid dropping foreign exchange reserves.
The expatriate Bangladeshis sent home to the tune of US$1.52 billion in October, down 7.4 per cent from a year ago and down 1 per cent from September this year, according to data from the Bangladesh Bank (BB).
The inflow has been facing a downward trend since August, bringing adversity to the country's economic stability as a whole, a central bank official said.
Remittances also decreased by 2.03 per cent year-on-year to $7.19 billion in the first four months of the current fiscal year.
If the declining trend of remittance continues in the days ahead, the ongoing volatility in the foreign exchange market will deepen, the BB official said.
The country's foreign exchange reserves stood at $35.85 billion on October 26 in contrast to $46.49 billion in the same period a      year earlier.
The banking regulator should motivate banks to mobilise more remittances with a view to easing the ongoing stress on the foreign exchange market.
The lower inflow of remittances also played a vital role in depreciating the local currency, which stood at Tk 104.34 on October 31, down 22 per cent year-on-year.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Remittance falls by 7.4pc in Oct
HC seeks docs over Murshedy’s house in Gulshan
KSA assures urgent supply of LNG
Seven more die of dengue, 983 hospitalised in 24hrs
Crucial Bangladesh, India derby today
Arrest warrant issued against Tarique, Zubaida in graft case
Sudden erosion by the Jamuna river has devoured several homesteads
Meet needs with fossil-fuel free energy, visiting German MP tell BD


Latest News
Independence Cup Football begins Saturday
Qatar refuses compensation fund for World Cup migrants workers
Justice Manik claims attack on his car at Paltan
Punak industrial products fair launched in Noakhali
Shaban Mahmud gets 2-year extension at New Delhi mission
People who engage in anti-Bangladesh propaganda abroad to be punished, PM tells JS
Khairul Haque appointed Law Commission chairman for 3rd time
Dengue death toll rises to 152 with 4 more deaths
FY22: Nagad hands Tk 4.5 crore to postal department as revenue
Couple held with phensidyl at Hili
Most Read News
China fishing fleet defied U.S. in standoff on the high seas
Garment workers protest in city over shifting factory
Biswajit murder: Life-term fugitive convict held after 10 years
Antibody treatment tested as new tool against malaria
Cricketer Al-Amin surrenders, gets permanent bail
Govt publishes 40th BCS gazette appointing 1,929 candidates
'Media is completely independent now,' Home Minister tells DRU
Remittances fall again in Oct
First Sylhet-Sharjah direct flight from tonight
BNP chairperson's advisor Mashiur Rahman passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft