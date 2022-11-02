Video
HC seeks docs over Murshedy’s house in Gulshan

Published : Wednesday, 2 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) directed the authorities concerned to submit the documents within 10 days of the house number 29 (CEN (D)-27) located on road number 104 of Gulshan-2 of the capital, which was allegedly occupied by former footballer Abdus Salam Murshedy, MP.
The HC bench asked

Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Public Works, the Chairman of RAJUK and Murshedy to submit the documents before the court with an affidavit within 10 days.
In response to a writ petition, the HC bench comprising Justice Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat also issued a rule asking the government to explain why its inaction to take necessary legal action against Murshedy on the charge of illegal occupation of the house, which was listed as abandoned property, should not be declared illegal.
The Housing and Public Works Secretary, Chairman of RAJUK, Chairman of Anti-Corruption Commission, Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka and Murshedy have been asked to reply to the rule within the next 10 days.
The HC bench also fixed November 13 for the next hearing on the matter.
Barrister Syed Syedul Haque Sumon, who filed the writ petition, appeared for his petition while Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the State and Advocate Md Khurshid Alam Khan represented the ACC.
Sumon filed the petition with the HC on Sunday seeking its directive to dispose of the application, which was filed to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) against Abdus Salam Murshedy, MP, for allegedly unlawfully occupying a house at Gulshan in Dhaka.
According to the petition, the house on Road No. 104 of Gulshan-2 in Dhaka is listed as abandoned in the 'Kha' list on a supplemental gazette from 1986. But Murshedy is currently occupying the house and living there.
Three letters from the Ministry of Housing and Public Works to the RAJUK Chairman dated April 13 in 2015, January 20 in 2016 and July 4 this year have been attached to the writ petition.
In the letters from 2015 and 2016, the Ministry of Public Works sought an explanation from the RAJUK Chairman as to how Murshedy is occupying the house despite the fact that the house was not removed from the list of abandoned houses. But the RAJUK Chairman did not take those letters into consideration and another letter was sent this year asking again for an explanation on the matter.
There was no response to this year's letter either.


