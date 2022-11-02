KSA assures urgent supply of LNG

Saudi Arabia has assured Bangladesh of assistance in commercial supply of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) on an emergency basis.

It also agreed to form a joint task force to enhance energy cooperation between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia at the 14th meeting of the Joint Economic Commission of the two countries held from October 30 to 31 in capital Riyadh, a Foreign Ministry release here in Dhaka said on Tuesday.

Economic Relations Division Secretary Sharifa Khan led the Bangladesh delegation during the meeting while Saudi Vice Minister of Human Resources and Social Development for Labor Dr Abdullah Abuthnain led the Saudi delegation.

"Following request from Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia assured of investing on commercial supply of LNG on an urgent basis and in the Eastern Refinery Unit 2 project," it said.

The two countries agreed to form a task force to enhance energy cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh. It was decided to hold regular meetings of the task force on cooperation in the energy sector at convenient times for the two countries, it added.

In the meeting, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Bangladesh Ministry of Shipping and the Ministry of Communications and Information in Saudi Arabia to increase mutual cooperation in all possible fields including recruitment, training of the maritime professionals of the two countries.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Mohammad Javed Patwary signed the MoU on behalf of Bangladesh and Deputy of Maritime Transport Abdul Rahman M Al Thunayen signed on behalf of Saudi Arabia.

In the meeting, another MoU was signed between Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI), and the Federation of Saudi Chambers and Commerce to form a Joint Business Council to increase trade. The MoU was signed by FBCCI Vice President Md Habib Ullah and his Saudi counterpart Vice President of the Federation of Saudi Chambers Tariq bin Muhammad Al-Haidari.

The two sides also decided to strengthen further their bilateral cooperation in a number of fields of shared interests in order to achieve the directives of the two leaderships and the goals of their two brotherly peoples.

In the meeting, discussions were held regarding the construction of 1000 MW solar power and 730 MW gas power plants in Bangladesh by Saudi ACWA Power.

An agreement was made between the Health, Education and Family Welfare Division of Bangladesh and the Saudi Ministry of Health to sign an expedited MoU for an 'Executive Programme' for the recruitment of professionals from Bangladesh in the Saudi health sector.

Besides, consensus was made on the signing of another MoU aiming to increase effective bilateral support in all fields of science and education between the education ministries of the two countries.

Meanwhile, the ERD Secretary also held a meeting with the chief executive of Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad and requested to increase Saudi support in various sectors of Bangladesh.

The next joint commission meeting would be held in Dhaka.













