Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 November, 2022, 10:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Seven more die of dengue, 983 hospitalised in 24hrs

Published : Wednesday, 2 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

The number of dengue patients raising alarmingly in the city as almost every day new patients are being admitted to hospitals. The photo was taken from 31-Bed Hospital, Kamrangirchar in the city on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The number of dengue patients raising alarmingly in the city as almost every day new patients are being admitted to hospitals. The photo was taken from 31-Bed Hospital, Kamrangirchar in the city on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Seven more deaths from dengue in 24 hours till Tuesday morning raised this year's fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 148.
During the period, 983 patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Of the latest deaths, five were reported from Dhaka and one each from Chattogram and Barishal divisions.
With these, the Dengue death toll in Dhaka division rose to 91, in Chattogram division to 39 and in Barishal to six.
The death toll remained unchanged at six in Khulna, at four in Mymensingh, and two in Rajshahi division.
Of the new patients, 532 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 451 outside it, according to the DGHS.
A total of 3,598 dengue patients, including 2,322 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
The directorate has recorded 39,007 dengue cases and 35,261 recoveries so far this year.
Dengue outbreaks in Bangladesh exceeded all previous records in 2019,
mostly in the capital city of Dhaka. A total of 101,354 dengue cases with 179 dengue-related deaths were officially recorded.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Remittance falls by 7.4pc in Oct
HC seeks docs over Murshedy’s house in Gulshan
KSA assures urgent supply of LNG
Seven more die of dengue, 983 hospitalised in 24hrs
Crucial Bangladesh, India derby today
Arrest warrant issued against Tarique, Zubaida in graft case
Sudden erosion by the Jamuna river has devoured several homesteads
Meet needs with fossil-fuel free energy, visiting German MP tell BD


Latest News
Independence Cup Football begins Saturday
Qatar refuses compensation fund for World Cup migrants workers
Justice Manik claims attack on his car at Paltan
Punak industrial products fair launched in Noakhali
Shaban Mahmud gets 2-year extension at New Delhi mission
People who engage in anti-Bangladesh propaganda abroad to be punished, PM tells JS
Khairul Haque appointed Law Commission chairman for 3rd time
Dengue death toll rises to 152 with 4 more deaths
FY22: Nagad hands Tk 4.5 crore to postal department as revenue
Couple held with phensidyl at Hili
Most Read News
China fishing fleet defied U.S. in standoff on the high seas
Garment workers protest in city over shifting factory
Biswajit murder: Life-term fugitive convict held after 10 years
Antibody treatment tested as new tool against malaria
Cricketer Al-Amin surrenders, gets permanent bail
Govt publishes 40th BCS gazette appointing 1,929 candidates
'Media is completely independent now,' Home Minister tells DRU
Remittances fall again in Oct
First Sylhet-Sharjah direct flight from tonight
BNP chairperson's advisor Mashiur Rahman passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft