Seven more die of dengue, 983 hospitalised in 24hrs



The number of dengue patients raising alarmingly in the city as almost every day new patients are being admitted to hospitals. The photo was taken from 31-Bed Hospital, Kamrangirchar in the city on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

During the period, 983 patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the latest deaths, five were reported from Dhaka and one each from Chattogram and Barishal divisions.

With these, the Dengue death toll in Dhaka division rose to 91, in Chattogram division to 39 and in Barishal to six.

The death toll remained unchanged at six in Khulna, at four in Mymensingh, and two in Rajshahi division.

Of the new patients, 532 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 451 outside it, according to the DGHS.

A total of 3,598 dengue patients, including 2,322 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

The directorate has recorded 39,007 dengue cases and 35,261 recoveries so far this year.

Dengue outbreaks in Bangladesh exceeded all previous records in 2019,

mostly in the capital city of Dhaka. A total of 101,354 dengue cases with 179 dengue-related deaths were officially recorded. -UNB



















