Crucial Bangladesh, India derby today

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022Two neighbouring rivals Bangladesh and India will engage today in the very crucial clash of survival of the ICC T20 World Cup at Adelaide oval in Australia. Both the sides are frantic to bag two points in the penultimate group clash for their sides.

The match will commence at 2:00pm (BST).

Both the teams are willing to keep their nose above the water winning today's game to ease the pressure of tough calculation on the way to playoffs. South Africa are the table toppers of group-2 in the super-12 round with five points from three matches while India are occupying the 2nd position by virtue of couple of wins against one defeat. Bangladesh are in the 3rd position securing as many wins and defeat but have lower run rates. Zimbabwe and Pakistan are the 4th and 5th among six teams in the

group. Proteas are in safe zone since they will engage with Pakistan and Netherlands in their next two matches and one win will promote them to the next round while India will meet Zimbabwe after today's clash and Bangladesh will face Pakistan in their last match.

Pakistan are almost out of the next round as wins against both Bangladesh and South Africa is not even enough to assure their place in the semifinals as they have won one in three matches while Zimbabwe has a slim hope as they will get one easy opponent the Netherlands.

Bangladesh however, are still struggling in the batting order though Najmul Hossain Shanto scored his maiden fifty against Zimbabwe in his 15th match. His is the most inconsistent Bangladesh batter and a darling-child of Bangladesh think tank, need to prove his class today against quality opponent like India. Another opener Soumya Sarkar is also going through a tough time. None of the three pillars of Bangladesh batting order Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan and Afif Hossain is in shape with the bat. Afif had one 30-plus and one 29-run innings while Liton's best score in the ongoing event is 34. Shakib on the other hand, got 23-run start against Netherlands.

Yasir Ali Rabbi and Nurul Hasan Sohan are also trailing performance-wise so far.

Shakib and his mates will face four quality Indian pacers Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya alongside spinning all-rounder Ravichandar Ashwin. So, they have to put in their cent percent with the bat.

Bangladesh spacers Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman have many success stories against India, which is their big area of contentment while young blood Hasan Mahmud has been outstanding so far.

India are also struggling with their top-order as skipper Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have been suffering from a severe run-draught. Virat Kohli however, got couple of fifties in the tournament, who had been struggling for the last three years to play a good knock. But young gun Suryakumar Yadav along with Pandya and Dinesh Karthik are the trio to be reckoned with.

Adelaide Oval produces a lot of runs and the average first innings total here is 170. So, the toss winning side must bat first and post as many runs as possible to defend though the weather forecast shows downpour during match time.











