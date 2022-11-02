Arrest warrant issued against Tarique, Zubaida in graft case

A Dhaka Court on Tuesday issued arrest warrants against BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman in a graft case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Judge Md Asaduzzaman of the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court of Dhaka accepted the charge sheet against the couple and passed the order.

The court ordered the Officer-In-Charge (OC) of Cantonment Police Station to submit the progress report on execution of the arrest warrants against

them by January 5.

On June 25 this year, the High Court declared Tarique and Zubaida as fugitives and rejected their writ petitions challenging the filing and initiation of a Tk 4.82 crore graft case.

On September 26 in 2007, the ACC filed the case with Kafrul Police Station against Tarique, his wife Zubaida and her mother Syeda Iqbal Mand Banu for amassing assets worth Tk 4.82 crore through illegal means and concealing information of Tk 2.16 crore in their wealth statements.

The investigation officer of the case submitted charge sheet against the three at the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court, Dhaka, on March 31 in 2009.

Tarique, along with his family, has been living in London since he was forced into exile in September 2008 by the then military-backed caretaker government. The court dropped Tarique's mother-in-law Syeda Iqbal Mand Banu from the trial due to her death.

















