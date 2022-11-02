Video
259 made Deputy Secy

Published : Wednesday, 2 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Staff Correspondent

The government on Tuesday promoted 259 senior assistant secretaries to the rank of deputy secretary (DS). The Public Administration Ministry on Tuesday issued two separate orders elevating their status.
Besides, former Senior Secretary to the Public Administration Ministry KM Ali Azam has been appointed member to the Bangladesh Public Service Commission for next five years.
According to the notification issued on Tuesday, the
post retirement leave (PRL) of Ali Azam, which started from October 31, will remain suspended for the period.
Same time, Bangladesh Islamic Foundation's Director General Dr Mushfiqur Rahman has been promoted to the rank of secretary on Tuesday and posted to the office of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Public Private Partnership Authority, according to a notification issued on the same day.
In another notification, the PA Ministry transferred Election Commission Secretariat Secretary Humayun Kabir Khondker to the information and broadcasting ministry and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Public Private Partnership Authority Muhammad Ibrahim to the Local Government Division as secretary.
Same time, transfer orders of Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana to information ministry and Technical and Madrasa Education Division Senior Secretary Kamal Hossain to LGD were cancelled.


