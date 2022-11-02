Recruiting agencies fear uncertainty on sending migrants to KSA

Due to conflicting stance between the Saudi Embassy in Dhaka and owners of recruiting agencies for submission of passports and visa stamping and receiving fingerprints through Tasheer, a visa processing company initiated by Saudi Company for Travel and Visa Solutions, uncertainty created on sending Bangladesh migrant workers intending to get a job to the foreign worker hiring country.

Though the Saudi Embassy hasn't received any passport or visa and fingerprint in their office on Monday following its previous announcement, no one of the recruiting agencies has submitted any documents to the Tasheer on that day, according to the recruiting agency owners.

Amid this situation, the country's recruiting agents' fear that number of sending Bangladeshi migrants to Saudi Arabia will decline drastically, if the situation prevailing now continues. The adverse impact of the situation may reduce remittance earning in future.

When contacted, Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA) President Md Abul Bashar told this correspondent that Tasheer is not a legal agency in Bangladesh or approved by the Saudi Foreign Ministry. If they process the documents, the migrants must have to face more obstacles in the Saudi airports for examining the documents. "We have discussed with the ministries of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment and Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh on the issue. They assured us to take necessary measures including talking with the Saudi Ambassador to Dhaka" he said, adding that after the initiative to the ministries, the Saudi embassy received the documents on Tuesday. But, they haven't yet cancelled the permission of Tasheer.

He claimed that a section of unscrupulous people have initiated the visa processing centre for pocketing money from the innocent people intending to travel the country as visitor or migrants.

"They don't have any arrangement for accommodating more than 5,000 people at their office. A man needs at least three days to get their documents back after completion of procedures. In this situation, the new process will create more sufferings for the people instead of lessening. We cannot accept the method. We want that the embassy will continue receiving documents instead any agency," he added.

According to a Saudi Embassy notification issued on October 18 and sent to the enlisted recruiting agencies of Bangladesh, the embassy stopped receiving the migrants' passports, stamping visas and fingerprints in the embassy office at Baridhara in Dhaka from October 31.

Earlier, the embassy stopped receiving the passports of the visitors to the country, stamping their visas and receiving fingerprints in the embassy office from October 24.

According to notification, the passports, visas and fingerprints of the visitors and migrants would be taken in the visa processing center Tasheer, initiated by two Saudi nationals, housed at Jamuna Future in Dhaka.

However, BAIRA, the apex body of the recruiting agencies, opposed the decision of the Saudi Embassy from the very beginning. Due to the protest of the BAIRA leaders, the embassy earlier cancelled permission of another visa processing company - Shapla Centre - initiated by the Bangladeshis.

The embassy's decision to allow a visa processing company of two foreigners after cancelling the permission of a local agency has created resentment among the recruiting agencies. They recruiting agents have decided not to submit any passport or visa to the foreign company, Tasheer.

Following the decision, BAIRA sent a letter to all its members and recruiting agencies requesting not to submit their documents to the visa processing centre, the Saudi Embassy permitted for the work.

As the visa processing centre, Tasheer is not an approved agency by the Saudi Foreign Ministry, the recruiting agencies are not agreed to submit their documents there. If they submit their documents to the company, the migrants must have to complete the procedures again in the Saudi airports, they claimed.













