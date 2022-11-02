Video
Draft law seeks 10-year jail for leaking PSC question papers

Published : Wednesday, 2 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Public Service Commission Bill has been placed in the Parliament with the provision of a maximum 10-year jail term for leaking question paper of examinations conducted by the Public Service Commission.
State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain placed the bill on Monday, which was  later sent to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Public
Administration for further scrutiny and submit a report within sixty days.
The bill also has the provision of two years' imprisonment for appearing at the examination under false identity.
Placing the bill, the State Minister said the proposed law will be enacted through amending the Bangladesh Public Service Commission Ordinance,1977.
Opposing the bill, BNP lawmaker Harunur Rashid of Chapainawabganj-3 urged the government to enact a comprehensive act to check the mismanagement in all entrance exams.
According to the bill, the commission can determine the procedures and conditions of examination subject to the relevant laws and regulations for the purpose of recruitment of manpower for the republic.
The existing law does not allow any punishment for appearing at examinations as fake examinees or engaging in question paper leaks. It has been added to the new law.
According to the provisions of the bill, the punishment for crimes other than question paper leak will be covered by the mobile court.


