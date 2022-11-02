Video
EC likely to jettison political parties not meeting terms

Published : Wednesday, 2 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112
Walid Khan

The Election Commission (EC) is likely to start nullifying the registration of the already registered political parties for not complying with the EC registration conditions.  
Wishing anonymity an EC official told to the Daily Observer that many registered political parties are failing to comply with EC registration conditions. Therefore, ahead of the 12th general election, the Commission decided to examine the present situations of the political parties. To verify their present condition, the EC will write to all the party chiefs.  
EC sources said an updated information will be sought from 39 registered parties to know about the central and field level party offices, ensuring 33 per cent women representation in the national and root level committees.
Election Commissioner Md Alamgir said, "We send letters to registered parties to know their recent status. They cooperate with the information accordingly. We send that information to field level election officials to verify."
"If the parties comply with the registration conditions, we will not cancel their registration. If the conditions are not properly followed, the Commission will review and take action," said Alamgir.
The EC cancelled the registration of the Oykkobaddha Nagorik Andalan in 2018 before the 11th parliamentary elections and the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) and the     Jatiya Ganotantrik Party (JAGPA) in 2021 due to non-compliance with the registration conditions.
Oikyabaddha Nagorik Andolan failed to provide the information that the Commission sought from its chief Kazi Farooq.
EC did not find the existence and political activities of Ferdous Qureshi's PDP central office and district and upazila offices after verifications at field level.
Shafiul Alam Pradhan's JAGPA admitted that they have no party office in one-third of the districts and 200 voters in 100 upazilas. The party failed to provide the information that the EC sought from Kazi Farooq's United Citizens Movement.
Freedom Party's registration was cancelled in 2009 for the 9th parliamentary elections due to failure to issue a permanent revised constitution.
In 2013, before the 10th parliamentary elections, the High Court declared Jamaat-e-Islami's registration illegal. According to the High Court decision EC declared the registration of Jamaat-e-Islami illegal and invalid.


