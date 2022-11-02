AL supports CCTV Cameras in polling stations, not in booths

To protect voters' privacy in elections, ruling Awami League (AL) has discussed at its Working Committee meeting to oppose Closed Circuit TV (CCTV) Cameras in polling booths, not in polling stations.

AL sees the use of CCTV Cameras in polling booths as violation of voters' privacy.

AL might send a representative to the Election Commission to discuss the issue.

The AL Working Committee at its meeting held on October 28, discussed the issue as well as organisational matters.

AL Presidium Member Faruk Khan told the Daily Observer that the Working Committee discussed the use of CCTV Cameras in polls.

"We hope the Election Commission will look into the whole matter and take appropriate arrangements in the next election. We want the Election Commission to perform its duty according to the Constitution," he said.

Earlier, AL Joint General Secretary and Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud told reporters "According to legal experts installing CCTV Cameras in polling booths is a violation of voters' privacy."

"Privacy of polling booth needs to be protected, it is voters' right. People, journalists and intellectuals are giving their opinion in the media in this regard," he added.

In the Gaibandha-5 by-election held on October 12, CCTV Cameras were used in polling stations and booths.

The Election Commission installed 1,242 CCTV Cameras in 145 polling stations and 952 booths to monitor voting from the Election Commission office at Agargaon in the capital. The EC suspended the Gaibandha-5 by-election finding irregularities.











