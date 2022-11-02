Non-Muslims living in India's Gujarat to get citizenship

New Delhi, Nov 1: The Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to give citizenship rights to minority community members from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, living in two districts of Gujarat.

The motive behind the notification from the ministry is however being frowned upon as Assembly polls in India's western state of Gujarat are expected in December. In a notification, the Home Ministry stated that any person belonging to the minority communities in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, namely, Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians, residing in Anand and Mehsana districts in Gujarat will be given Indian citizenship under the Citizenship Act, 1955. These people have been living as refugees in Gujarat for a long time.

According to the notification, under Section 6 of the Citizenship Act, 1955 and as per the provisions of the Citizenship Rules, 2009, all of them will be allowed to register themselves as citizens of India or will be granted a certificate of citizenship. All such people will be required to submit their applications online, which will be verified by the collector at the district level, said the home ministry.













