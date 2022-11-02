Video
Home City News

Discussion held on Nat’l Youth Day

Published : Wednesday, 2 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Observer Desk

The National Association of UNESCO Clubs in Bangladesh arranged a discussion on "Role of Youth in the socio-economic development of Bangladesh" on the occasion of the National Youth Day-2022 at BANBEIS Bhaban in the city on Tuesday.
The speakers said that without patriotism, spirit of Liberation War and exercise of social empathy no nation or society could go forward.
The speakers also emphasized that with character building and morality our actions could bring tangible results which are conducive to society.
The meeting was presided over by Shamsul Muktadir, former UNESCO fellow and national GCED adviser of NAUCB. Mahbubuddin Chowdhury, secretary-general of the UNESCO Club Association and Habibul Haider Chowdhury, national coordinator were present.



