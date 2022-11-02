Imprisoned Indian citizen dies at Gopalganj hospital

GOPALGANJ, Nov 1: Indian citizen Tarek Bain (60), who was arrested from the Janjira side of the Padma Bridge over suspicious movement, died at Gopalganj 250 Bed General Hospital on Sunday night.

Asit Kumar Mallik, Assistant Director of the hospital, said the deceased was admitted to the hospital at 8:00pm while suffering from several health complications including asthma and high blood pressure.

Tarek Bain is son of Moron Bain hailing from Sonar Gram village of West Bihar in India. His imprison number is 213/2022 while the case filed against him on July 8 in 2021 and GR 143/2021.

He was arrested under the Control of Entry Act, 1952.

It is learnt that he was sent to the Shariatpur District Jail on July 9 in 2021 through Shariatpur Senior Judicial Magistrate Court and later transferred to Gopalganj District Jail on January 20 this year.

Jail Super Md Obaidur Rahman said Tarek was taken to the Gopalganj 250 Bed General Hospital at 8:00pm on Sunday as he felt sick and later died at the hospital.









