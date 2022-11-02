Video
5000 meters of current nets seized from Halda River

Published : Wednesday, 2 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 1: A mobile court of the district administration in a drive seized 5000 meters of current nets and a boat from different points of Hathazari and Raozan upazila of Halda River on Tuesday morning.
The mobile court led by Executive Magistrate and Hathazari Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Shahidul Alam in cooperation with police, fisheries officials and members of the Integrated Development Foundation (IDF) conducted the drive.
The illegal fishing net was seized in a five-hour-long drive beginning at 1:00am on Monday night. The mobile court also seized a fishing boat for catching mother fish defying th government order. -BSS


