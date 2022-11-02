Video
Juba League to go war against BNP if necessary: Parash

Published : Wednesday, 2 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Juba League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash on Monday said that Juba League will go to war against BNP and other anti-liberation forces if necessary.
He said, "Juba League has played a key role for Sheikh Hasina in every movement in the past. Juba League will confront them (BNP) wherever they are seen. We will stay on the streets and wait for BNP on December 10."
Sheikh Parash said these at the preparatory meeting centring their upcoming grand youth rally which will be held at the historic Suhrawardy Uddyan on November 11. Dhaka South City Juba League arranged the meeting on the 2nd floor of Awami League's central office on Bangabandhu Avenue.
The meeting was organized to make the upcoming grand rally a success on the occasion of the 50th anniversary and golden jubilee of Juba League.
Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina will be present as the chief guest at the grand rally. Giving this information, Juba League Chairman Parash said, "Why the leader asked to hold this youth rally, you will understand when the time comes. We have to show strength on the streets and we must participate in the rally unitedly."


