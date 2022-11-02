e-GP has made public procurement more transparent, seminar told

Bangladesh's public procurement is now conducted almost entirely online, thanks to the public procurement reforms that have been implemented over the past couple of decades.

The Central Procurement Technical Unit (CPTU) of the Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED) under the Ministry of Planning organized a National Seminar on Social Awareness and Citizen Engagement in Public Procurement on Monday at Sheraton Hotel to discuss the successes and challenges ahead in this space.

The electronic government procurement (e-GP) portal introduced in 2011 brought the entire tendering process online, making the public procurement system in Bangladesh more transparent, accountable, and efficient. This led to a reduction in procurement delays, an increase in tendering competition, dynamic digital data on procurement and an annual savings of $150 million in 2018 - enough money to build over 1500 km of rural roads or 3000 primary schools in Bangladesh.

Aziz Taher Khan, Director, CPTU, IMED, Ministry of Planning, presented the opening remarks at the event, "Reform requires not only technical content but also substantial social and behavioural content. The social element of reform: what's in it for citizens - must be articulated. Citizens need to be educated about the reform to ensure that it serves their needs."













