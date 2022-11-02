Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 November, 2022, 10:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

e-GP has made public procurement more transparent, seminar told

Published : Wednesday, 2 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh's public procurement is now conducted almost entirely online, thanks to the public procurement reforms that have been implemented over the past couple of decades.
The Central Procurement Technical Unit (CPTU) of the Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED) under the Ministry of Planning organized a National Seminar on Social Awareness and Citizen Engagement in Public Procurement on Monday at Sheraton Hotel to discuss the successes and challenges ahead in this space.
The electronic government procurement (e-GP) portal introduced in 2011 brought the entire tendering process online, making the public procurement system in Bangladesh more transparent, accountable, and efficient. This led to a reduction in procurement delays, an increase in tendering competition, dynamic digital data on procurement and an annual savings of $150 million in 2018 - enough money to build over 1500 km of rural roads or 3000 primary schools in Bangladesh.
Aziz Taher Khan, Director, CPTU, IMED, Ministry of Planning, presented the opening remarks at the event, "Reform requires not only technical content but also substantial social and behavioural content. The social element of reform: what's in it for citizens - must be articulated. Citizens need to be educated about the reform to ensure that it serves their needs."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Discussion held on Nat’l Youth Day
Imprisoned Indian citizen dies at Gopalganj hospital
5000 meters of current nets seized from Halda River
Juba League to go war against BNP if necessary: Parash
Bangabandhu Research Centre for Islam and Inter-Religious Dialogue
e-GP has made public procurement more transparent, seminar told
Statements of witness recorded
6 sentenced to life in prison for murder of journo


Latest News
Independence Cup Football begins Saturday
Qatar refuses compensation fund for World Cup migrants workers
Justice Manik claims attack on his car at Paltan
Punak industrial products fair launched in Noakhali
Shaban Mahmud gets 2-year extension at New Delhi mission
People who engage in anti-Bangladesh propaganda abroad to be punished, PM tells JS
Khairul Haque appointed Law Commission chairman for 3rd time
Dengue death toll rises to 152 with 4 more deaths
FY22: Nagad hands Tk 4.5 crore to postal department as revenue
Couple held with phensidyl at Hili
Most Read News
China fishing fleet defied U.S. in standoff on the high seas
Garment workers protest in city over shifting factory
Biswajit murder: Life-term fugitive convict held after 10 years
Antibody treatment tested as new tool against malaria
Cricketer Al-Amin surrenders, gets permanent bail
Govt publishes 40th BCS gazette appointing 1,929 candidates
'Media is completely independent now,' Home Minister tells DRU
Remittances fall again in Oct
First Sylhet-Sharjah direct flight from tonight
BNP chairperson's advisor Mashiur Rahman passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft